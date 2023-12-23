Sneakerhead Badshah gets customised Air Force 1 High sneakers as gift from visual artiste Santanu Hazarika

Rapper Badshah, who is known for ‘Jugnu’, ‘DJ Wale Babu’ and ‘Kar Gayi Chull’, is a sneakerhead, and he recently got a pair of Air Force 1 High Sneakers as a gift from visual artiste Santanu Hazarika.

Santanu designed the visual identity for Badshah’s pan-India ‘Paagal’ tour this year. The sneakers have been custom designed by Santanu and double up as slides. The sneakers have been designed keeping the elements of the ‘Paagal’ tour in mind by the designer.

They have been designed in collaboration with Sykick, and are nothing short of revolutionary. Seamlessly transitioning between sneakers and slides, the detachable upper part, secured by a chain, transforms the ensemble into a dynamic pair of slides—a fusion of two distinct designs coming together to form an extraordinary pair of footwear, a collector’s dream, in a true sense.

The idea behind the sneakers was to create a mad pair, reflecting the wild spirit of Badshah’s music. The details include a heart-shaped chain holder reflecting Badshah’s ‘Paagal’ tour logo and the iconic metallic teddy bear adorning the shoelaces.

Premium leather elevates the entire look of the sneaker while its inner lining boasts luxurious soft velvet fur, complementing the overall vibrant colour tone inspired by Badshah’s dynamic music. Imprinted with his nickname ‘Bad Boy’ at the heel tab alongside many minor personalised details resembles the rapper’s persona and his likeness around the sneakers.