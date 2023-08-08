scorecardresearch
Spotify expands AI-powered personalised music feature 'DJ' to more countries

Spotify has announced that it is rolling out its artificial intelligence-powered personalised music feature 'DJ' to more countries around the world.

Music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it is rolling out its artificial intelligence-powered personalised music feature ‘DJ’ to more countries around the world. “Starting today, Spotify Premium users in select markets in Europe, Asia, and Africa, as well as those in Australia and New Zealand, can access DJ in the English version of the app,” the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

To use the feature, users have to open the Spotify mobile app on their iOS or Android device. From there, head to the Music feed on Home and tap DJ, or find it in the Made for You hub within the Search tab.

“Since DJ is still in beta, we’ll continue to iterate and innovate to evolve the experience over time,” the platform said.

This feature was first announced in February for users in the US and Canada. Later, in May, it was rolled out to the UK and Ireland.

The company defines the DJ feature as a personalised AI guide that knows users and their “music taste” so well that it can choose what to play for them.

Moreover, this feature sorts the latest music and looks back at some of the users’ old favourites, even the songs they haven’t listened to for years. Then it reviews what users might enjoy and delivers a stream of songs picked just for them.

The more users listen and tell the DJ what they like and don’t like, the better its recommendations will get.

The feature uses Spotify’s personalisation technology, which gives users a lineup of music recommendations based on what the platform knows they like.

It also uses “Generative AI” through the use of OpenAI technology, and a “dynamic AI voice” platform from the company’s Sonantic acquisition that “brings to life stunningly realistic voices from text.”

