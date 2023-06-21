scorecardresearch
T-Series brings Freddy Daruwala and Zaara Yesmin together for the Ultimate Wedding Anthem ‘Sadi Gali 2.0’

The dynamic duo of Lehmber Hussainpuri and Shipra Goyal lend their voices to ‘Sadi Gali 2.0’ penned by Rajshekhar with additional lyrics by Prabh Bains and music by Dj Shadow Dubai.

By Editorial Desk
Get ready for the ultimate wedding anthem with T-Series’ Sadi Gali 2.0 that captures the spirit and energy of big Indian weddings. Freddy Daruwala and Zaara Yesmin team up for this vibrant track packed with energy and promising to make every celebration unforgettable. The dynamic duo of Lehmber Hussainpuri and Shipra Goyal lend their voices to ‘Sadi Gali 2.0’ penned by Rajshekhar with additional lyrics by Prabh Bains and music by Dj Shadow Dubai.

Composed by Krsna, the wedding song blends traditional and contemporary musical elements seamlessly, resulting in an infectious and foot-tapping melody that is impossible to resist. Directed by The Real Emotions, The visuals of the music video are a kaleidoscope of vibrant colors, reflecting the exuberance, grandeur, and joyous atmosphere of an Indian wedding.

Says Freddy Daruwala, “Sadi Gali 2.0′ is a celebration of love, music, and the spirit of weddings. I believe the audiences will be captivated by the song’s energy and charm.”

Says Zaara Yesmin, “The music video perfectly encapsulates the vibrancy and emotions of an Indian wedding. I had a blast filming it.”

Adds Lehmber Hussainpuri, “The song has a unique blend of traditional and modern elements that will resonate with music lovers.”

Says Shipra Goyal, “Sadi Gali 2.0′ combines the best of Indian music with a contemporary twist. I’m excited for the audiences to groove to its infectious beats.”

Says DJ Shadow Dubai, “Sadi Gali is an iconic track that plays at every celebration which is why it was so interesting to put a modern-spin to it with Sadi Gali 2.0.”

Says director The Real Emotions, “We worked on bringing the vibrant essence of a big Indian wedding to life. We captured the energy, excitement and overall vibe of a celebration with this.”

The Ultimate Wedding Anthem ‘Sadi Gali 2.0’ is produced by T-Series. Featuring Freddy Daruwala and Zaara Yesmin, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

