Taylor Swift’s breaks record with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

Pop star Taylor Swift is on a record-breaking spree this year. After entering the billionaire list, the American singer-songwriter has now shattered her own record with her latest remade LP ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ becoming the most-streamed record on Spotify just a day after its release.

According to Spotify, Swift also became the most-streamed artiste in a single day. This new rendition of her album ‘1989’, which includes new tracks, quickly surpassed her previous release ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ by a quick margin as it had taken the former a couple of days to reach the top spot.

The music platform did not release the overall numbers for the album or Swift’s total as an artiste, as is its custom when announcing records being broken.

But the company did say that the new Vault track (a previously unreleased track now released) ‘Slut! (Taylor’s Version)’ debuted in the US at No. 1 with 5.2 million streams, and globally with 11.3 million streams.

On the global chart, meanwhile, a non-Vault track, ‘Style (Taylor’s Version)’, slipped just slightly ahead of ‘Slut!’, debuting with 11.6 million streams, according to ‘Variety’.

‘1989’ was originally released in 2014 and included hits like ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Bad Blood’, ‘Wildest Dreams’, ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Style’.

In addition to the re-recorded versions of each song from the 16-track album, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ has five ‘From the Vault’ tracks.

On Spotify’s global Top 50 chart, the album is almost as all-dominant. The first 17 songs on the chart are all from ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, and all 21 of the tracks are accounted for within the top 25.