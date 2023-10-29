scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Taylor Swift’s breaks record with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’

By Agency News Desk
Taylor Swift’s breaks record with ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’
Taylor Swift _ pic courtesy instagram

Pop star Taylor Swift is on a record-breaking spree this year. After entering the billionaire list, the American singer-songwriter has now shattered her own record with her latest remade LP ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ becoming the most-streamed record on Spotify just a day after its release.

According to Spotify, Swift also became the most-streamed artiste in a single day. This new rendition of her album ‘1989’, which includes new tracks, quickly surpassed her previous release ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ by a quick margin as it had taken the former a couple of days to reach the top spot.

The music platform did not release the overall numbers for the album or Swift’s total as an artiste, as is its custom when announcing records being broken.

But the company did say that the new Vault track (a previously unreleased track now released) ‘Slut! (Taylor’s Version)’ debuted in the US at No. 1 with 5.2 million streams, and globally with 11.3 million streams.

On the global chart, meanwhile, a non-Vault track, ‘Style (Taylor’s Version)’, slipped just slightly ahead of ‘Slut!’, debuting with 11.6 million streams, according to ‘Variety’.

‘1989’ was originally released in 2014 and included hits like ‘Shake It Off’, ‘Bad Blood’, ‘Wildest Dreams’, ‘Blank Space’ and ‘Style’.

In addition to the re-recorded versions of each song from the 16-track album, ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ has five ‘From the Vault’ tracks.

On Spotify’s global Top 50 chart, the album is almost as all-dominant. The first 17 songs on the chart are all from ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’, and all 21 of the tracks are accounted for within the top 25.

100
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Never take parents for granted: Anupam Kher
Next article
Matthew Perry had revealed of his meager chances of survival after colon burst
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US