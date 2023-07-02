scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' set to gross more than $1 billion

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is currently touring America with 'The Eras Tour', raking in a reported $13 million every night

By Agency News Desk
Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' set to gross more than $1 billion
Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour - Pittsburgh _ pic courtesy instagram

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is raking in a reported $13 million every night while touring the US. The 33-year-old ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker is currently touring America with ‘The Eras Tour’, which comes as her international fans prepare to throw more cash at the singer after tour dates in the UK, Asia and Australia were recently unveiled, reports Mirror.co.uk.

According to reports, Taylor is set to gross ‘more than $1 billion from her sold-out ‘The Eras Tour’, with it said that this is a threshold that “no artiste has ever hit.”

Another number that Taylor is keen on is 22, which is how many dates she has completed so far, with her tour having already grossed $300 million, according to Pollstar.

With her scheduled to perform more than 50 dates in total across America alone, Taylor will then go international for her South America, Europe, Asia and Australia dates.

This comes as fans of the global megastar are convinced she’s dropped a slew of Easter eggs hinting at her next album release. During her show in Cincinnati, Taylor seemingly hinted at her next record and when it might be released.

Pic. Sourcetaylorswift
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
When Anthony Mackie forgot his ‘Captain America 4’ lines courtesy to Harrison Ford
Next article
Reports of Pixel Fold screen breakage emerge a day after launch
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Twitch to host TwitchCon Paris as planned despite protests

Technology

Jack Dorsey says running Twitter 'hard'

News

Time to rework economics of filmmaking (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Tabu, Kareena, Kriti-starrer ‘The Crew’ release date announced

News

Ewan McGregor feted with lifetime achievement award at Karlovy Vary film fest to a resounding applause

Technology

Medtronic's heart device data management system vulnerable to hacking

News

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra do ‘sewa’ at Golden Temple ahead of their wedding

News

Brian May remembers Freddie Mercury ahead of Queen’s 50th anniversary

Technology

Meta's Twitter competitor briefly appeared on Google Play store

News

Sonu Sood has a heartfelt conversation with ‘MTV Roadies' contestant, his parents

Technology

Reports of Pixel Fold screen breakage emerge a day after launch

News

When Anthony Mackie forgot his ‘Captain America 4’ lines courtesy to Harrison Ford

Technology

ESA’s Euclid launches to probe Universe’s mystery of dark matter & energy

News

Kanye West, wife Bianca Censori check out ‘adult toys’ during Tokyo vacay

News

'IBD 3': Shivanshu Soni pays tribute to Guinness World Record holder Srushti

Technology

NETGEAR Orbi RBK852 mesh router gives Wi-Fi a new life with wider range

Technology

Over 2 lakh WordPress websites vulnerable to hacking due to plugin bug

Technology

Smart home devices market declines further, slump to last into 2024

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US