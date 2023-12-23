Saturday, December 23, 2023
‘Tera Hoke Nachda Phira’ first look promises scorching chemistry between Aayush and Aisha

The first look of the song ‘Tera Hoke Nachda Phira’ was unveiled. The song has been sung by Stebin Ben, and the music video of the song features Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma.

By Agency News Desk

The first look of the upcoming song ‘Tera Hoke Nachda Phira’ was unveiled on Saturday. The song has been sung by Stebin Ben, and the music video of the song features Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma.

The first look poster exudes sizzling chemistry between Aayush and Aisha. The music video of the song has been directed by Jigar Mulani and Dhruwal Patel.

The song is produced by Sandill Dang of Benchmark Entertainment.

Talking about the song, Sandill Dang said, “We are delighted to present the first look poster of ‘Tera Hoke Nachda Phira’ to our enthusiastic audience. While the chemistry between Aayush Sharma and Aisha Sharma is simply phenomenal, Stebin’s voice is the cherry on the cake and we can’t wait for fans to experience the magic we’ve created.”

More in Entertainment

