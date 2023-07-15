scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Timothee Chalamet got to play lead in ‘Wonka’ because of old music videos from high school

Paul King said that actor Timothee Chalamet, who will now be playing the role of the wild chocolate maker Willy Wonka in the film

By Agency News Desk
Timothee Chalamet got to play lead in ‘Wonka’ because of old music videos from high school
Timothee Chalamet got to play lead in ‘Wonka’ because of old music videos from high school

‘Wonka’ director Paul King said that actor Timothee Chalamet, who will now be playing the role of the wild chocolate maker Willy Wonka in the film, got the role of the iconic character from Roald Dahl’s novel without an audition simply because of his viral YouTube videos from high school.

Earlier, actors such as Donald Glover, Ezra Miller and Ryan Gosling were touted to play Willy Wonka, though it was Timothee Chalamet who ultimately got the offer to play the lead in director Paul King’s spin-off prequel film.

King said, quoted by ‘Variety’, “It was a straight offer because he’s great and he was the only person in my mind who could do it. But because he’s Timothee Chalamet and his life is so absurd, his high school musical performances are on YouTube and have hundreds of thousands of views. So I knew from stanning for Timmy Chalamet that he could sing and dance really well”.

King further mentioned, “I knew that was in his arsenal, but I didn’t know how good he was. When I spoke to him he was quite keen. He’d done tap dancing in high school and he was like, ‘I’d quite like to show people I can do that.’”

The director further said that ‘Wonka’ “is a proper musical that feels like a really fun hat off to the golden age of MGM musicals.” But despite its fun tone, the movie will pack a somewhat darker tone because Willy Wonka’s own world is just as cruel and mean as Charlie’s own.

‘Wonka’ will open in theatres on December 15, 2023.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘I had given up on love’, Rita Ora opens up on struggles of being single
Next article
Sandeepa Dhar cried constantly while shooting for song ‘Barbaad’
This May Also Interest You
News

At 'Oppenheimer' screening, Nolan cautions against fast-developing AI

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Bebika tells Manisha ‘Yeh toh mardo ko dekh ke fisalti hain’ amid fight

Sports

South Zone claim Duleep Trophy 2023 title with 75-run win over West Zone

News

Nupur Sanon wraps up Ravi Teja’s 'Tiger Nageswara Rao', says ‘Time to go early to bed’

News

Disney holds 'Haunted Mansion' red carpet minus actors, in first major event hit by actors strike

News

With cupcakes and bright lights Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim reveal newborn son’s name

News

Chris Evans' brother defends the star's romance with Alba Baptista: 'People can ruin things pretty quickly'

News

Rhea, Prince’s Gang form unlikely alliance at 1st vote out of ‘MTV Roadies’

News

James Cameron slams ‘offensive’ rumours of making any film on Titan submersible tragedy

Sports

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bags 100th Test wicket

News

Making most of social media (IANS Column: B-Town)

News

Dolly Parton says she’d rather drop dead on stage than retire

News

Varun Dhawan's 'strong' reference for his for 'Bawaal' character was Anil Kapoor

Technology

French woman hit by meteorite while having coffee on terrace

News

Nick Jonas fixes wifey Priyanka's ponytail as they head back home after tennis match

News

Zayn Malik is raising his daughter on a farm to shield her from public eye

Technology

Threads reaches 150 mn sign-ups despite usage drop

Sports

US Open: Indian challenge ends after Lakshya Sen bows out in semis

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US