Veronica Fusaro's debut album talks about modern challenges of information overload, peer pressure

Swiss Singer-Songwriter Veronica Fusaro, who is known for her Extended Plays ‘Lost In Thought’, ‘Ice Cold’ and ‘Sunkissed’, has released her debut album ‘All the Colors of the Sky’. In the album, she combines different influences, rhythms and harmonies.

Talking about the album, Veronica said, “This record is about life in this modern world of ours, about streaming tears, flaming anger and apathy in the middle of a storm – but also about the bluest of skies that follow the turmoil, the relief of acceptance, healing and falling in love”.

Veronica wrote most of her first album in her basement studio. The lyrics talk about the challenges in the modern world such as information overload, pressure to succeed and ideals.

“The title of this album is inspired by the sunset at my grandma’s place in Italy. I was so amazed at what spectrum of colours our eyes are able to perceive, and how beautiful and bittersweet this moment was between the fading of the day and the falling of the night. Ever since then the title stuck with me, and while I was putting together all the songs for the album, ‘All the Colors of the Sky’ just felt right as the title, as I’m singing about a whole spectrum of emotions,” she added.

‘All the Colors of the Sky’ is available to stream across major audio streaming platforms.