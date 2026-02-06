Why Talwiinder Wears a Mask: The Real Story Behind the Singer’s Alter Ego

Punjabi singer Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, better known as Talwiinder, has recently found himself in the spotlight for reasons beyond his music. Amid rumours linking him to actor Disha Patani and their widely discussed appearance together at Nupur Sanon and Steben Bein’s wedding, curiosity around the artist has resurfaced—this time focused on a defining element of his career: his masked stage persona.

Long before gossip and viral clips entered the picture, Talwiinder’s masks and face paint were already central to his artistic identity. Now, the singer has finally spoken at length about the origin, intent, and emotional weight behind performing behind a guise. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder revealed that his alter ego was shaped by pop culture heroes and a need for creative freedom.

“The mask is low-key inspired by Shaktimaan, Mr India, Superman, Joker,” he said. “You can’t do the craziness when you know your neighbours or closed ones are watching. You need an alias.”

Social perception also played a key role in the decision. Talwiinder admitted he was cautious about being labelled “besharam” early in his career. “I take a lot of pride in my music. I thought it was better to play it safe,” he explained.

His time abroad further shaped the look. Influences from California’s cultural history, its proximity to Mexico, and the omnipresence of Halloween inspired the visual language. The skull mask, he said, was a deliberate choice. “It’s universal. I wanted people to think, whenever they see a skull, ‘Talwiinder ke gaane nahi sune yaar kaafi dino se.’”

For the singer, the mask is more than an aesthetic—it’s psychological. “If you have people’s attention, you should play with it a little. Shock them, expand their thinking. Don’t repeat what everyone else is doing,” he said.

Although unmasked videos of Talwiinder now circulate online, he remains unfazed. “If you love my music, this doesn’t change anything,” he said. “The music will give you all the answers.”

Live performances, however, are non-negotiable. “If you come to watch me sing, you’ll face the mask,” he stated firmly. “The real me just wants to live a normal life and pay his bills. This guise exists to handle the noise.”

Talwiinder admitted a planned face reveal was once in the works, but it was “snatched away” by the viral leak. The moment left him heartbroken—until perspective set in. “People are listening to the music now,” he said. “That’s when it clicked.”

Since debuting in 2018, Talwiinder has built a loyal fanbase with tracks like Pal Pal, Gaah, Dhundhala, Khayaal, Nasha, Wishes, Tu, and Funk Song. Mask or no mask, he insists the focus will always remain the same—the music.