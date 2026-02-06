KATSEYE’s Yoonchae Met BLACKPINK’s Rose at the Grammys—and Froze in the Cutest Way

KATSEYE member Yoonchae recently shared a heartwarming and relatable moment that has instantly won over fans. During the multinational girl group’s appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Yoonchae revealed that she finally met her longtime idol, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, at this year’s Grammy Awards—but nerves completely took over.

Following their Grammys performance, KATSEYE made their late-night television debut on The Tonight Show, where the members reflected on their whirlwind experience at the prestigious event. While chatting with Jimmy Fallon, Yoonchae couldn’t hide her excitement as she spoke about meeting Rosé, admitting she was so nervous that she forgot to speak Korean.

“I got to say ‘Hi’ to Rosé from BLACKPINK,” Yoonchae shared with a shy smile. She added that she has been a huge BLACKPINK fan since she was just nine years old. “When I met her, I really wanted to speak in Korean, but I was so nervous I could not even talk.”

Recalling the interaction, Yoonchae explained that she introduced herself in English. “I was like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you, I’m Yoonchae,’” she said. Rosé then asked her, “Can you speak Korean?” prompting Yoonchae to finally respond with a simple “Annyeonghaseyo.” She described Rosé as “so sweet and nice,” making the moment even more memorable.

Other KATSEYE members—including Sophia Laforteza, Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, Megan Skiendiel, and Manon Bannerman—also shared their own Grammys encounters. The group revealed they had brief but exciting interactions with major industry stars such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus.

Known for chart-topping tracks like Gnarly, Gabriela, and Internet Girl, KATSEYE also teased what’s next during their appearance. The members confirmed that new music is on the way and described the upcoming sound as “energetic” and “fierce.” Building anticipation, Megan added, “We’ve been preparing for a lot this coming year. We don’t have a date yet, but stay tuned. There’s going to be so many things that are so exciting.”

Based in Los Angeles, KATSEYE was formed through the 2023 reality competition series Dream Academy, a collaboration between HYBE and Geffen Records. Their journey—from auditions to intensive training—was later documented in Netflix’s Popstar Academy: KATSEYE.

Since debuting in June 2024 with Debut and breakout single Touch, the global girl group has continued to rise with releases like SIS (Soft Is Strong), Beautiful Chaos, and fan-favourite tracks Gameboy and Internet Girl. For Yoonchae, meeting Rosé marked a full-circle moment—from fan to fellow global star. 💫