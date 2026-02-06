J. Cole – Run A Train Song Lyrics

Song Name – Run A Train
Singer – J.Cole
Ooh
Ooh
F*ck do you know ’bout my passion?
F*ck do you know ’bout my pain?
F*ck do you know ’bout my struggle?
F*ck do you know ’bout Jermaine?
They say the Lord’s timing is divine
And I walk with Him, so that explains mine
Cole, deep down you may find all that pain creates a strange bond
Slums connected like the drums in a bass line
Petrified of death and poverty, I chase mine
Like breathalyzer tests, I’m tryna walk a straight line
Meditating for a better state in my deranged mind
Till I saw the Buddha pose and realized he throwin’ gang signs
I guess the lesson is you can’t escape crime
Even when the strays flying, I remain calm
Fayettenam, you my heart, but at the same time
If I’m being honest, I can feel that flame dyin’. Uh
So I’m ridin’ through the city streets reachin’ for a memory to hang on
Goin’ backwards like a penalty to see a younger me, but that day’s gone
Wild times looking up at cloud nine, how high can Jermaine climb?
Remember when they ain’t respond when you holla?
Funny how a few dollars can change minds
F*ck do you know ’bout my passion? (Ta-ra-ra, ra-ra-ra)
F*ck do you know ’bout my pain?
F*ck do you know ’bout my struggle? (Ra, ra, ra, ra, ra)
F*ck do you know ’bout Jermaine?
Ten toes is down on the pavement (Ra-ra-ra-ra-ra)
Umbrellas don’t stop no rain
Niggas, they die everyday (Ra-ra-ra-ra-ra)
F*ck the world, let’s run a train
Since I was a pipsqueak, lean on survival instincts
On backstreets, where they tearin’ up hearts like them guys in NSYNC
Codeine in they soda, dirty poppin’ plus how the ends meet
When serving rock on deserted blocks tryna cause a frenzy
To profit quickly, I’m passin’ by my pockets empty
Tryna to make a legal dollar seem harder than guarding Wemby
When you’re hardly six feet tall, if somehow I could ball
I better work hard on my handles, ’cause niggas gon’ try to rip me
Don’t wanna RIP, but if I leave, know God’ll lift me
I’d rather sit inside a Bentley and be the owner like providin’ kidneys
I know the love does not extend deep
I choose my homies wisely; seen too many die from friends beef
Big dreams to change the world back when I ride a ten speed
Youthful delusion thinkin’ through music I could engrieve
When too many bodies get piled up in these rival’s histories
So stoppin’ this violence is like bringing the Gaza Strip peace. Uh
So I’m ridin’ through the city streets reachin’ for a memory to hang on
Goin’ backwards like a penalty to see a younger me, but that day’s gone
Wild times looking up at cloud nine, how high can Jermaine climb?
Remember when they ain’t respond when you holla?
Funny how a few dollars can change minds
F*ck do you know ’bout my passion? (Ta-ra-ra, ra-ra-ra)
F*ck do you know ’bout my pain?
F*ck do you know ’bout my struggle? (Ra, ra, ra, ra, ra)
Fuck do you know ’bout Jermaine?
Ten toes is down on the pavement (Ra-ra-ra-ra-ra)
Umbrellas don’t stop no rain
Niggas, they die everyday (Ra-ra-ra-ra-ra)
F*ck the world, let’s run a train
F*ck the world, let’s run a train
F*ck the world, let’s run a train
F*ck the world, let’s run a train
F*ck the world, let’s run a train
In a world
In a world
In a world