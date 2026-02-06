J. Cole – Run A Train Song Lyrics

Song Name – Run A Train

Singer – J.Cole

Ooh

Ooh

F*ck do you know ’bout my passion?

F*ck do you know ’bout my pain?

F*ck do you know ’bout my struggle?

F*ck do you know ’bout Jermaine?

They say the Lord’s timing is divine

And I walk with Him, so that explains mine

Cole, deep down you may find all that pain creates a strange bond

Slums connected like the drums in a bass line

Petrified of death and poverty, I chase mine

Like breathalyzer tests, I’m tryna walk a straight line

Meditating for a better state in my deranged mind

Till I saw the Buddha pose and realized he throwin’ gang signs

I guess the lesson is you can’t escape crime

Even when the strays flying, I remain calm

Fayettenam, you my heart, but at the same time

If I’m being honest, I can feel that flame dyin’. Uh

So I’m ridin’ through the city streets reachin’ for a memory to hang on

Goin’ backwards like a penalty to see a younger me, but that day’s gone

Wild times looking up at cloud nine, how high can Jermaine climb?

Remember when they ain’t respond when you holla?

Funny how a few dollars can change minds

F*ck do you know ’bout my passion? (Ta-ra-ra, ra-ra-ra)

F*ck do you know ’bout my pain?

F*ck do you know ’bout my struggle? (Ra, ra, ra, ra, ra)

F*ck do you know ’bout Jermaine?

Ten toes is down on the pavement (Ra-ra-ra-ra-ra)

Umbrellas don’t stop no rain

Niggas, they die everyday (Ra-ra-ra-ra-ra)

F*ck the world, let’s run a train

Since I was a pipsqueak, lean on survival instincts

On backstreets, where they tearin’ up hearts like them guys in NSYNC

Codeine in they soda, dirty poppin’ plus how the ends meet

When serving rock on deserted blocks tryna cause a frenzy

To profit quickly, I’m passin’ by my pockets empty

Tryna to make a legal dollar seem harder than guarding Wemby

When you’re hardly six feet tall, if somehow I could ball

I better work hard on my handles, ’cause niggas gon’ try to rip me

Don’t wanna RIP, but if I leave, know God’ll lift me

I’d rather sit inside a Bentley and be the owner like providin’ kidneys

I know the love does not extend deep

I choose my homies wisely; seen too many die from friends beef

Big dreams to change the world back when I ride a ten speed

Youthful delusion thinkin’ through music I could engrieve

When too many bodies get piled up in these rival’s histories

So stoppin’ this violence is like bringing the Gaza Strip peace. Uh

So I’m ridin’ through the city streets reachin’ for a memory to hang on

Goin’ backwards like a penalty to see a younger me, but that day’s gone

Wild times looking up at cloud nine, how high can Jermaine climb?

Remember when they ain’t respond when you holla?

Funny how a few dollars can change minds

F*ck do you know ’bout my passion? (Ta-ra-ra, ra-ra-ra)

F*ck do you know ’bout my pain?

F*ck do you know ’bout my struggle? (Ra, ra, ra, ra, ra)

Fuck do you know ’bout Jermaine?

Ten toes is down on the pavement (Ra-ra-ra-ra-ra)

Umbrellas don’t stop no rain

Niggas, they die everyday (Ra-ra-ra-ra-ra)

F*ck the world, let’s run a train

F*ck the world, let’s run a train

F*ck the world, let’s run a train

F*ck the world, let’s run a train

F*ck the world, let’s run a train

In a world

In a world

In a world