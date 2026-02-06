Bad Bunny – DtMF Song Lyrics (English Translation)

Song Name – DtMF

Singer – Bad Bunny

Check out Bad Bunny – DtMF (English Translation)

Eh, eh, eh, eh

Another beautiful sunset I see in San Juan

Enjoying everything that the departed are missing out on

Enjoying nights like those that don’t come often

That don’t come often

But wanting to go back to the last time

That I looked into your eyes

And to tell you the things I didn’t get to tell you (You look like my crush, haha)

And to take the pictures I didn’t get to take

(Damn, I swear you look so pretty, let me take a picture of you)

Ayy, my chest feels empty, I got hit hard

My heart is pounding

Tеll me, baby, where arе you?

I can meet you there with RoRo, Julito, Krystal

Roy, Edgar, Seba, Óscar, Darnell, and Big Jay, playing batá

Today, we’ll leave the streets in chaos

And it’d be amazing if you play the güiro for me

I see your name and it makes me sigh

I don’t know if it’s fireworks or gunshots

My whitey, my cocaine, my kilo

I’m in PR chilling, but

I should’ve taken more pictures when I had you

I should’ve given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could

Ayy, I hope my people never move away

And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out

I should’ve taken more pictures when I had you

I should’ve given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could

I hope my people never move away

And if I get drunk today, I hope they help me out

Hey, today I’ll be with Grandpa all day, playing dominoes

If he asks if I still think about you, I’ll say no

That my time being close to you is over now

It’s over now

Ayy, fire up the machines, I’m going to Santurce

Here, they still drink rum

Check out the girls, damn, mami, how sweet

Today I want to drink, drink, drink

And talk nonsense until I get kicked out

I’m so drunk (I’m so drunk), I’m so drunk (I’m so drunk)

Man, you drive, because even if I’m walking I’m about to crash

I’m so drunk (I’m so drunk), I’m so drunk (I’m so drunk)

Let’s enjoy it because you never know how much time we’ve got left

I should’ve taken more—

Guys, I love you so much, I really do

Thank you for being here, truly

It’s very important to me that you’re here

Each one of you means so much to me

So, let’s take the picture, come here

Everyone, get in, the whole crew, let’s go

Let’s do it

Now Bernie has a baby, and Jan has a girl

We’re no longer about the flashy stuff and chains

We’re here for the things that are truly worth it

Hey, for reggaeton, salsa, bomba, and plena

Check out how mine sounds

I should’ve taken more pictures when I had you

I should’ve given you more kisses and hugs whenever I could

I hope my people never move away

And that you send me more nudes

And if I get drunk today, may Beno help me