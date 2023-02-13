scorecardresearch
XG's 'Left Right' music video contrasts space travel with 1970s visual themes

The music video of "Left Right", the track from the third single of the Hip-Hop/R&B-inspired Japanese girl group XG, was released on Monday.

By News Bureau

The music video of “Left Right”, the track from the third single of the Hip-Hop/R&B-inspired Japanese girl group XG, was released on Monday. The track features repeating synth loops and trap beats with a Hip-Hop/R&B vibe.

It makes for an addictive song with strong bass, sharp hi-hats fused with rap and vocals.

The theme of the music video is travelling through space to unexplored locations. The minimalist and stylish performance contrasts with the 1970s-1990s costumes and set.

Like their earlier track of “Shooting Star”, “Left Right” too has strong hip hop along with R&B vibes with the shared theme of “Trust URSELF & Be what U want to be (sic)”.

The group, which consists of seven members namely Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Juria, Cocona, Maya, and Harveyare, stands for ‘Xtraordinary Girls’. With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world – from all walks of life.

