scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
Home

BAFTA: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Not In The English Language

By News Bureau

London, Feb 20 (IANS) The German epic anti-war film, ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, which is based on the 1929 novel of the same name, has already won three trophies for Best Cinematography, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Not In The English Language at the ongoing 76th edition of the BAFTA Awards on Monday.

Set in the closing days of World War 1, the film follows the life of an idealistic young German soldier named Paul Baumer.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ premiered at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2022. It played exclusively at the Paris Theatre in New York on October 7 before expanding to other theatres from October 14.

The film has 14 nominations to its name in the ongoing BAFTA Awards, of which it has already collected three.

–IANS

aa/khz/

Previous article
After Twitter, Meta announces paid verification for FB, Instagram
Next article
76th BAFTA: All showbiz people use same Netflix account, says Jamie Lee Curtis
This May Also Interest You
News

76th BAFTA: All showbiz people use same Netflix account, says Jamie Lee Curtis

Technology

After Twitter, Meta announces paid verification for FB, Instagram

Sports

I-League 2022-23: Gokulam Kerala edge Churchill Brothers in high-intensity contest

Sports

ISL 2022-23: East Bengal's score maiden win over Mumbai City FC, sour their Shield party

News

Simu Liu slams celebrity look-alike segment during NBA All-Star Weekend Game

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies squeeze past Pakistan in thriller

Sports

Santosh Trophy: Punjab, Karnataka seal Riyadh spots, defending champions Kerala knocked out

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders look to end Calicut Heroes' unbeaten run

Sports

PVL 2023: Ahmedabad Defenders top table with 5-0 win over Chennai Blitz

Health & Lifestyle

Roald Dahl publisher removes word 'fat' from 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' for 'inclusion'

Health & Lifestyle

US Senate team visit Jaipur Foot centre

News

'Die Hard 2', 'Face/Off' cinematographer Oliver Wood dies at 80

Sports

2nd Test: Perhaps some guys went away from their methods, says Pat Cummins on batting collapse

Sports

Sr Women's hockey nationals: Odisha, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, M.P win league matches

News

Karisma Kapoor learnt to speak Bengali, rolled cigarettes for her part in 'Brown'

News

DGA Awards: 'The Daniels' take home top prize, 'Euphoria' honoured with Best Drama Series

Sports

U-21 women's hockey league: SAI, Pritam Siwach teams win big on opening day

Sports

PVL 2023: Kolkata Thunderbolts seek to regain upper hand against Mumbai Meteors

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab Speaker calls meeting on 'exorbitant rates of medicines'

News

Judd Apatow roasts Tom Cruise over CGI, scientology at DGA Awards

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US