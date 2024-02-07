Aarushi Bajaj: It's quite a rocky road for my role in 'Aarya'

Actress Aarushi Bajaj, who plays Aru in the show ‘Aarya’ shared that the last season will witness a mature version of her character, which involves a lot of acceptance and realisation.

The show headlined by actress Sushmita Sen, shows Aru’s journey evolving from a timid and heartbroken individual to a strong, independent woman who fearlessly voices her opinions.

In ‘Aarya Antim Vaar’, her confidence reaches new heights.

Aarushi said: “It’s a rollercoaster for Aru as she battles against her family, the police, and her own love. Eventually, she also stands up for them when needed, holding her ground. It’s quite a rocky road with ups and downs, but she grows up.”

“This season, we see a matured version of Aaru who truly embraces and understands the situation. It involves a lot of acceptance and realization for her. Love, strength, and family endure. If you want to protect something, whether it’s your family, your house, your loved one, or even a dream, you must fight for it,” she added.

‘Aarya Antim Vaar’ will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from February 9.