Abhishek Banerjee shares what he loves about working in crime thrillers

Abhishek Banerjee shared that the thrill of knowing about the complexities of the human mind through the characters in a thriller always amazes him.

Abhishek Banerjee shares what he loves about working in crime thrillers
Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming crime thriller series ‘Aakhri Sach’, has shared that the thrill of knowing about the complexities of the human mind through the characters in a thriller always amazes him.

Abhishek said: “While working on a thriller, you are curious about the human mind itself as an actor because it’s not always a twisted mind that commits a crime. Sometimes a perfectly sane person too can commit a crime in a fit of rage.”

He went on to explain it with an example of a war which calls for soldiers at loggerheads to shoot at each other, under the orders from war strategists.

“Suddenly, a war takes place and people who were quite normal start shooting each other on the battlefield. For me as an actor, it’s the fun of knowing other human beings and what makes them commit a crime,” he added.

‘Aakhri Sach’ which also stars Tamannaah Bhatia as an investigating officer on a case which involves the suicide committed by 11 members of a family, is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

