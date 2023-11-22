scorecardresearch
Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav share their views on love

By Agency News Desk
Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav share their views on love _pic courtesy news agency

Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav bring a fresh wave of drama and surprises to the unfolding narrative of relationships and connections on the dating reality show ‘Temptation Island India.’

Abhishek shared his views on love, said: “Make your partner feel special. Love involves thoughtful actions and expressions that convey love and appreciation. Creating a positive and supportive environment, encouraging your partner in their goals, and providing emotional support during challenges.”

“Trust is a fundamental and essential aspect of any healthy and successful relationship. Trust forms the foundation of a secure and stable relationship. When both partners trust each other, they feel safe to be vulnerable and open.

“Remember that trust is a two-way street, requiring effort and commitment from both partners. A strong foundation of trust enhances the overall quality and longevity of a relationship.”

Elvish said: “It was my dream to vlog a reality show! I did win Bigg Boss, but I was not able to vlog anything there. I feel a little jealous that the boys are getting a chance to live with 8-10 girls; maybe if I get a chance, I would give it a try! I feel the show has a lot more to offer other than just some drama!”

‘Temptation Island India’ is airing on JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
