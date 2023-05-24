scorecardresearch
Adhyayan Suman gained weight for his role in ‘Inspector Avinash’

Adhyayan Suman is receiving positive response for his web series 'Inspector Avinash', gained extra weight for his part as a cocaine-addict politician.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released web series ‘Inspector Avinash’, gained extra weight for his part as a cocaine-addict politician. Talking about his part in the series and his approach to the character, the actor said: “I decided to gain weight for the character of Shashi Bhushan because he is this really arrogant, defiant, spoilt druggie heir of a political family.”

The character demanded that Suman undergo a physical change, including gaining 9 kg weight, in order to depict the persona of a cocaine addict politician authentically.

He further mentioned: “And I wanted him to look really rugged, like someone who was always intoxicated. I decided to keep minimal makeup on my eye bags too. I felt it would add to the character.”

Adhyayan also released a song titled ‘Wanna Be with You’ recently which has garnered over 2 million views and counting.

‘Inspector Avinash’ is available to stream on JioCinema.

