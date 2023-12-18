Monday, December 18, 2023
Advertisement
OTTNews

Ajay Devgn says he isn't called for parties anymore

Ajay Devgn has revealed why he is not called for parties anymore.

By Agency News Desk
Ajay Devgn says he isn't called for parties anymore _pic courtesy news agency
Ajay Devgn says he isn't called for parties anymore _pic courtesy news agency

 Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has revealed why he is not called for parties anymore.

In the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’, powerhouse duo, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty will be seen getting candid on the couch.

Advertisement

Embarking on a nostalgic trip to the 90’s, the dynamic actor-director pair peels back the layers of this lasting friendship, offering viewers a peek behind the scenes.

Ajay and Rohit have worked together in blockbusters such as the ‘Singham’ franchise, ‘Golmaal’ franchise and ‘Bol Bachchan’, among others.

- Advertisement -

Talking about working with the high volatile Ranveer Singh, Rohit said: “He has a different energy all together.”

Adding to it Karan Johar said: “He is the complete opposite of you Ajay, how do you handle that?”

- Advertisement -

Ajay answered, “I shut him up or I shut my ears”

During the segment of rapid fire, Karan asked, “Ajay is not spotted at parties because?”

Ajay, who is an introvert, replied, “I am not called anymore!”

The filmmaker then asked: “Never papped at the airport because?”

To which, Ajay replied by saying that he doesn’t call them for pictures.

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is airing only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement
Previous article
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla blessed with twin baby girls
Next article
Tom Lockyer still in hospital after on-field collapse, undergoing tests: Luton provide update on skipper
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.