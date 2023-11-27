scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Ali Fazal promises a thrilling return of Guddu bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur 3’

Ali Fazal, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, which will drop next year.

By Agency News Desk
Ali Fazal promises a thrilling return of Guddu bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur 3’ _pic courtesy news agency
Ali Fazal promises a thrilling return of Guddu bhaiya in ‘Mirzapur 3’ _pic courtesy news agency

Actor Ali Fazal, who portrays the complex character of Guddu Bhaiya in the ‘Mirzapur’ franchise, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, which will drop next year.

He said: “This time, it’s going to be an even more intriguing and remarkable performance by Guddu Bhaiya.”

Ali added: “Guddu in season 2 was doing the wait and patience game, but he’s all set to come back with a true sense of fire in season 3. Guddu Pandits fans were wondering of my minimal time in season 2, but I can be confident to tell that they will be pleased and more with what’s coming up in season 3.”

“The makers have definitely amped this season up and Guddu has a very exciting arc he goes through and is back in action”.

‘Mirzapur’, a crime thriller starring Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Vijay Varma and Pankaj Tripathi. The gripping narrative of Mirzapur 2 concluded on an intriguing cliff-hanger.

The story follows Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), also known as Kaleen Bhaiya, the mafia don and proverbial ruler of Mirzapur in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Real Madrid beat Cadiz to move top in La Liga
Next article
Be fearless, take the bowlers on; was fully sure of my decisions, says Yashasvi Jaiswal
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US