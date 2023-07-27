scorecardresearch
Alia Bhatt reveals her favourite 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants

Alia Bhatt, who is all geared up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani', has revealed her favourite 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestants.

By Agency News Desk
Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is all geared up for the release of her upcoming romantic family drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani’, has revealed her favourite ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestants. ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has been the talk of the nation since its commencement. The netizens have been loving the ‘OTT avatars’ of the housemates. The fever of the season has now reached Bollywood.

Recently, during the promotions of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani’, Alia shared her feelings about the show, which also stars her half sister Pooja Bhatt.

Known for her candidness, Alia described Elvish Yadav as a “rocky personality”, while also highlighting that she loves his sense of humor.

When it came to Manisha Rani, Alia affectionately dubbed her the “Rani of the show” for her captivating presence that made her stand out among the contestants.

Alia is playing a Bengali girl named Rani Chatterjee in the upcoming flick.

However, it was Pooja Bhatt who earned a special place in Alia’s heart, as she fondly referred to her as the ‘Rani of her ghar and parivaar’ (home and family). Pooja, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt, is the half-sister of Alia.

Alia is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan.

The house is now approaching its grand finale. As the much anticipated ‘Ticket To Finale Week’ proceeds with full pace, a new development has taken place, where Pooja has chided Manisha, telling the other contestants that they are not simply content creators, rather they are the content themselves.

Who will lose and who will win is a pending question because as the finale draws near, and the grand spectacle of drama nears its end, only more questions are building which is accompanied by the peak of tensions.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. The flick also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

It marks Karan Johar’s return to feature film direction, seven years after ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions present A Dharma Productions film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.

