scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Amit Tandon’s arrival on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house will pack in a dose of comedy as contestants roast each other

The grand finale for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is just at the edge. Amid all that Amit Tandon will make an appearance on the show tonight

By Agency News Desk
Amit Tandon’s arrival on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house will pack in a dose of comedy as contestants roast each other
Amit Tandon _ pic courtesy instagram

The grand finale for ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is just at the edge, and soon the winner will come to light. Amid all that Amit Tandon will make an appearance on the show tonight, and bringing a spark of laughter, all remaining contestants in the house will roast each other in a sporting manner.

Amit Tandon’s appearance as the new guest will help relieve the stress that the contestants are undergoing currently, as he eggs on the contestants to laugh at each other, and joke about in what will be one of their last nights in the house.

Abhishek Malhan taking the first step will proceed to roast his competitor Elvish Yadav, telling him that he is a very good fit and deserving candidate, not to be a winner but to be the runner up.

Abhishek will also proceed to roast Bebika Dhruve about her make up, dressing style and telling her that to please read the signs on his face which says leave me alone. Manisha Rani will proceed to playfully roast Elvish, saying that she too will go to Haryana and join in Elvish’s system, saying that it is already broken in reference to Elvish earlier breaking the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ ‘Systum’.

Elvish will then take a dig at Abhishek saying that he keeps falling sick everyday for no reason, and at least give a reason next time.

Pooja Bhatt will then sit in the back and have a good laugh as Amit Tandon also joins in the party and will further attempt to uplift the spirits of the contestants.

This time, a strong dose of comedy is coming in before the grand finale as contestants get ready to soon pack up their bags, not knowing what Salman Khan has got planned, and which way the audience votes are going to turn.

To watch this new dose of comedy as contestants roast each other, audiences can tune into ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streaming on JioCinema.

9
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, NorthEast United FC share points in 2-2 thriller
Next article
Former J&K, Hyderabad head coach Milap Mewada appointed batting coach of Afghanistan
This May Also Interest You
Sports

La Liga: Barcelona kick off title defense with a tricky game in Getafe (preview)

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Japan overcome Korea 5-3 to bag bronze medal

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: England rally to beat Colombia in quarterfinals

Technology

Google may bring Apple's Continuity-like device-linking feature to Android

News

Meghan Markle mulling over return to Hollywood

Sports

My technique has improved after a training stint in Greece, says Kerala Blasters FC's Vibin Mohanan

Sports

WI v IND: You can't hide behind the bush, says Suryakumar Yadav on his ODI form

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: Nadhakumar's strike helps East Bengal to victory over Mohun Bagan

News

Ashi Singh on I-Day: 'For me, Independence is to able to make decisions on personal values' 

Sports

WI v IND: Holder, Smith, Hope come in as West Indies win toss, elect to bat first against unchanged India

Sports

Former J&K, Hyderabad head coach Milap Mewada appointed batting coach of Afghanistan

Sports

132nd Durand Cup: FC Goa, NorthEast United FC share points in 2-2 thriller

Technology

Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite saves family caught in wildfires

Fashion & Lifestyle

Britney Spears done with 'horrible' Botox, happy with alternative treatment

Sports

AIFF, Punjab Football Association and state govt. discuss future roadmap of sport in state

Sports

With No.1 spot at risk, Alcaraz focuses on Cincinnati after a surprising loss at Canadian Open

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Australia stun France in penalties to claim maiden semis spot

Technology

Toyota recalls around 168K vehicles over fire risk

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US