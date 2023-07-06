scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Anil Kapoor enjoys what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in 'The Night Manager'

Seasoned actor Anil Kapoor, who has once again captured our hearts and minds with his hard-hitting portrayal of arms dealer Shelly Rungta in the gripping espionage thriller, 'The Night Manager'

By Agency News Desk
Anil Kapoor enjoys what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in 'The Night Manager'
Anil Kapoor enjoys what Shelly Rungta brings to the table in 'The Night Manager'

Seasoned actor Anil Kapoor, who has once again captured our hearts and minds with his hard-hitting portrayal of arms dealer Shelly Rungta in the gripping espionage thriller, ‘The Night Manager’, said that he has thoroughly enjoyed exploring the character and what it brings to the table with his aura and power.

From the very first frame, Anil’s presence is magnetic, stealing every scene with his striking intensity and unwavering commitment. His ability to seamlessly transition from the charming facade of a suave business tycoon to the menacing depths of a calculating antagonist is nothing short of extraordinary. Kapoor has truly carved out a niche for himself as the master of versatility.

Speaking about the same, Anil said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed exploring the character of Shelly Rungta and what he brings to the table with his aura and power. We have been receiving immense appreciation from our industry friends, family and fans. Kudos to the entire team for the success of the series.”

The show which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur as Shaan Sengupta has emerged as the most watched series across all Hotstar Specials, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Talking of the same Aditya shared: “The Night Manager has emerged as the most watched series on the platform and it is big a moment of happiness for all of us. The team has worked extremely hard and to see that the efforts have paid off, feels incredible. Shaan Sengupta is one character that will always be close to my heart.”

Gaurav Banerjee, Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said: “We are thrilled with the performance of The Night Manager; it is now the most successful show of the year on Disney+ Hotstar. Powerful performances, immense drama, and stunning production values have made the show a fan favourite.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder & CEO, Banijay Asia, shared: “We are elated to see the kind of response The Night Manager is receiving, worldwide – from audiences as well as the fraternity. It is a testament to the hard work put in by the writers, directors, cinematographers and all the creative and technical teams across the show and of course at Banijay Asia, Ink Factory and Disney+ Hotstar. Our only intention was to give this show our all to unleash its true potential. The year started with a bang with The Night Manager part 1, and the love only continued with part 2. It’s been great collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar on this one. It’s been one of my favorite journeys.”

Creator and Director, Sandeep Modi added: “The entire crew and cast has worked extremely hard to fulfil the vision I have had for the show.”

A Hindi-language adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’ produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia, the series is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and second director Priyanka Ghose. The show is wrapped in lavish drama, picturesque sights and also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl in pivotal roles.

The riveting thriller espionage is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Zuckerberg traps Instagram users into signing Threads which they can’t delete
Next article
Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'
This May Also Interest You
News

Jasleen Royal's 'Sang Rahiyo' was shot in her home with 'a bunch of friends'

News

Tom Cruise on what drives him to do death-defying stunts in 'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning'

Technology

iPhone 15 may enter mass production in August: Report

Technology

Nothing introduces Ear (2) Black with 2 unique features in India

Technology

Online search for Instagram Threads up over 3,233%, 'Twitter Killer' search up 250%

News

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is among the most memorable experience of my life: Nyra Banerjee

News

'I don't follow rat race, I believe in direct communication,' says Pooja Bhatt on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'

Technology

India has highest tariffs on inputs in electronics among competing nations: ICEA

Technology

Critical safety equipment core catcher installed at Kudankulam nuclear plant No.5

Technology

This sex toy firm's app uses ChatGPT to tell juicy, erotic stories

Technology

Diabetics must focus on preventing complications: Top diabetologist

News

Saif Ali Khan: 'Vikram Vedha' shows how challenging it can be to alter one's point of view

Technology

Homophobic name-calling can affect mental health: Study

Technology

Fluctuations in cholesterol, triglycerides levels may up dementia risk

Technology

Snap-owned GIF hub Gfycat to shut on September 1

News

Vijay Varma says 'Pirpared rahiye' as he kickstarts dubbing for 'Mirzapur 3'

Technology

Zuckerberg traps Instagram users into signing Threads which they can’t delete

News

Papon reveals 'Bulleya' from 'Sultan' was conceived differently compared to final output

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US