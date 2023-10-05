scorecardresearch
Anupriya Goenka embraces dark side with 'Sultan of Delhi': 'Always played very righteous roles'

Anupriya Goenka shared how she accepted and embraced the dark side of her character, Shankari Devi in the upcoming power-packed series 'Sultan of Delhi'.

Anupriya Goenka embraces dark side with 'Sultan of Delhi' 'Always played very righteous roles' _pic courtesy news agency
Actress Anupriya Goenka shared how she accepted and embraced the dark side of her character, Shankari Devi in the upcoming power-packed series ‘Sultan of Delhi’. Playing an antagonist is beyond challenging in today’s day and age. One can seem to empathise with their character once they understand the emotions and backstory attached to it.

Talking about her character in the series, Anupriya said: “Shankari is one of the most interesting characters that I have played so far. On the face of it, she comes off as a completely negative character, who has ulterior motives, and can use anybody and everybody to serve her purpose, but her vulnerable side is unknown to the audience.”

“With time, I learned to embrace the dark side of her as she deals with life without justifying anything beyond a point,” she said.

Anupriya is known for her works in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘War’, ‘Criminal Justice’, ‘Aashram’ among many others.

“I have always played very righteous characters, so this one was very interesting because she can be bad without any redemption, and I would like to believe that she has gone through hard times in her life which has taught her lessons,” shared the 36-year-old actress.

Anupriya added: “She realises that for her to become her own self, men in the era would have to be manoeuvred and manipulated.”

Based on the book, ‘Sultan of Delhi: Ascension’ by Arnab Ray, the series is produced by Reliance Entertainment and directed by Milan Luthria and co-directed and co-written by Suparn Verma.

The series stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anjumm Shharma, Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya and the ladies Anupriya Goenka, Mouni Roy, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada, making for a perfect ensemble cast.

‘Sultan Of Delhi’ is all set to release on October 13, on Disney+ Hotstar.

