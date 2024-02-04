Ashish Gokhale shares how he landed a role in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’

Doctor-turned-actor Ashish Gokhale, who can be seen in director Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’, opened up on his journey that led to him landing the role in the latest webseries. Ashish shared that he had emailed his portfolio and resume at Rohit Shetty’s office quite some time back. However, the twist came amid the Covid-19 restrictions when a call from the director’s office prompted an audition which he recorded at home.

He said: “Around three months later, I got a call that I was finalised to play this part. I was over the moon when I got the news.”

He also shared that working with Rohit Shetty was an experience that he will always cherish.

The actor said: “He is a true visionary and so dedicated towards his art. The energy that he brought to the sets was infectious. It made us all work with a different level of vigour.”

Balancing the demanding roles of a doctor and an actor may seem challenging, but for Ashish, it all comes down to one word: Passion.

He said: “I am extremely passionate about acting, and at the same time, helping people through my medical profession is what drives me. The dual roles coexist seamlessly, as facing the camera brings unparalleled joy, while treating patients offers a sense of calm.”

He added: “Both my passions go hand in hand in so many situations. Both these facets are the reason for my existence.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he has ‘Shaitaan’ in the pipeline with Ajay Devgn.