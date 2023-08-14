scorecardresearch
'BBOTT2': Salman Khan sets floor on fire during grand finale

As the Grand Finale opened to much fanfare, Salman Khan shook a leg along with the former contestants of the show and the family members of the finalists.

Salman Khan sets floor on fire during grand finale
Salman Khan sets floor on fire during grand finale

It’s the Grand Finale of the second season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, and naturally the stakes are at an all time high. As the Grand Finale opened to much fanfare, Bollywood superstar and the show host Salman Khan shook a leg along with the former contestants of the show and the family members of the finalists.

Sporting a burnt orange jacket, a cream coloured t-shirt and a pair of denims, the Bollywood superstar looked dapper. He engaged in a lot of fun banter with the former contestants. Actress-director Pooja Bhatt, who is one of the finalists of this season got emotional as she saw her father, Mahesh Bhatt.

He told her that it feels like the clocks have wind back to her childhood as when he used to stand with her water bottle outside her school.

Salman also calmed down Manisha, who went crazy spotting Mahesh Bhatt. Salman told Manisha, “Arre baap ko beti se baat kar lene do”.

Manisha too interacted with her father and asked him how he felt after meeting Salman Khan. She also asked her father in jest to nudge Salman to let her win.

2
