scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan hospitalised ahead of finale

Just a day ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, one of the strongest contenders in the house Abhishek Malhan has been admitted to the hospital

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan hospitalised ahead of finale
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan hospitalised ahead of finale

Just a day ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, one of the strongest contenders in the house Abhishek Malhan has been admitted to the hospital. Abhishek’s housemates were seen to be concerned about his health.

Abhishek’s sister Prerna Malhan revealed that the YouTuber has been hospitalised, due to which he won’t be able to perform in the finale episode on Monday night. 

Abhishek Malhan’s sister confirmed the same via a tweet on August 13. Urging all his fans to pray for her brother’s “speedy recovery”, Prerna wrote, “Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for you all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.”

The YouTuber has reportedly been unwell for almost a week before his health deteriorated further. So far, the Bigg Boss OTT team hasn’t shared any updates about Abhishek Malhan’s health condition.

3
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Foxconn to establish industrial parks, optimise business in India: Chairman
Next article
Taylor Swift may reportedly star in 'Deadpool 3'
This May Also Interest You
News

Taylor Swift may reportedly star in 'Deadpool 3'

Technology

Foxconn to establish industrial parks, optimise business in India: Chairman

News

Abhishek Banerjee on playing Bhuvan in 'Aakhri Sach': 'It was a little disturbing'

Health & Lifestyle

120 private nephrologists stage 3-day strike against 17% dip in dialysis rates

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Alia Bhatt to attend grand finale, cheer for sister Pooja

News

Disha Patani debuts as director for music video of 'Kyun Karu Fikar'

News

Rajveer Singh on I-Day: 'My father is my biggest hero, a warrior I admire'

Technology

SK Telecom to invest $100 mn in US AI firm Anthropic

News

‘Chaleya’ from Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ out now

Technology

Artificially dimming the Sun may not help prevent Antarctic ice melt: Study

News

Kashmira on 'The Freelancer': 'I couldn't sleep, used to be in a state of fear'

Technology

Motorola launches 'moto e13' with 8GB RAM & 128GB storage

News

Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in ‘Chandramukhi 2’ song

Technology

Why 80% of bosses regret earlier return-to-office plans

Sports

Chelsea agree British record $146m fee for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo: Reports

Sports

Desert Vipers sign Shaheen Shah Afridi for ILT20 Season 2

News

Box-offices jingle all the way: 4 films unleash century's record weekend collection

News

Deepika Padukone’s comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan; Her comment leaves fan curious

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US