Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan hospitalised ahead of finale

Just a day ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale, one of the strongest contenders in the house Abhishek Malhan has been admitted to the hospital. Abhishek’s housemates were seen to be concerned about his health.

Abhishek’s sister Prerna Malhan revealed that the YouTuber has been hospitalised, due to which he won’t be able to perform in the finale episode on Monday night.

Abhishek Malhan’s sister confirmed the same via a tweet on August 13. Urging all his fans to pray for her brother’s “speedy recovery”, Prerna wrote, “Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won’t be able to perform for you all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let’s pray for his speedy recovery.”

The YouTuber has reportedly been unwell for almost a week before his health deteriorated further. So far, the Bigg Boss OTT team hasn’t shared any updates about Abhishek Malhan’s health condition.