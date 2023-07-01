scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Bebika Dhurve reads Abdu Rozik’s palm, says he’ll marry by age 24

Entering the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' house with style, the Tajik sensation Abdu Rozik was introduced to all the contestants from each of the housemates.

By Agency News Desk
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Bebika reads Abdu's palm
Abdu Rozik and Bebika Dhurve on Bigg Boss OTT 2

Entering the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house with style, the Tajik social media sensation Abdu Rozik was introduced to all the contestants from each of the housemates. During his introduction, actress Bebika Dhurve surprised Abdu with palm reading, predicting that he’ll tie the knot by the age of 24.

Abdu’s entry into the house and this intriguing prediction are sure to change the dynamics of the house. This happened as contestants began to advise him on whom to befriend and who Rozik should avoid.

While Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhurve asked him to stay away from Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani advised him to stay away from Bebika and give her all the attention instead.

Abdu has reunited with Salman Khan, packing all the swag and attitude with a dose of cuteness to enhance the experience.

Viewers can tune into Jio Cinema to catch up on the raw and unfiltered conversations, and all the shenanigans of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ashes 2023: It was a little bit of 'try and challenge' his defence, says Starc on plotting Stokes dismissal
Next article
Reddit users bid farewell to favourite apps with heartfelt posts, memes
This May Also Interest You
News

Animal is Ready to Rise & Roar in cinemas on 1st December this year

News

Taylor Swift breaks her silence over fleeing the stage amid performance

News

John Abraham’s High-Octane Drama “The Diplomat” Set to Thrill Audiences on 11th January 2024​

Technology

realme's narzo 60 Series 5G: Redefining smartphone storage in India with exceptional 1TB internal space

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jad Hadid flashes his b*tt to Bebika Dhurve

News

Ellie Goulding is in touch with 'pal' Zac Goldsmith after split from husband

Technology

A91 Partners invests $30 mn in digital transformation provider KaarTech

News

Ewan McGregor used to show the toilet scene from 'Trainspotting' to his kids

Technology

3 new China-based Tesla rivals see sales surge as BYD leads

Technology

Over 100 top artists boycott venues that use face recognition tech

Technology

Tesla produced nearly 480K cars, delivered 466K vehicles in Q2 2023

Technology

Twitter to soon let users upload over 3-hr videos

Health & Lifestyle

AI-enabled surgery for knee replacement now in Lucknow

News

Wiz Khalifa on the mend and getting back on his feet after pelvis injury

News

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor says he won't be able to maintain vocal quality by his 50s

News

Ryan Gosling pulls out of promoting 'Barbie' in S.Korea due to 'inevitable circumstances'

Technology

Childhood pleasure reading may boost brain health, mental wellbeing later

Technology

WhatsApp bans over 65 lakh bad accounts in India (Lead)

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US