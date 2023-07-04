scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Jad Hadid offers a heartfelt apology after being in center of controversy

After 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' contestant Jad Hadid found himself at the centre of controversy and drama in the show, he offered a heartfelt apology.

By Agency News Desk
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad Hadid offers a heartfelt apology after being in center of controversy
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jad Hadid offers a heartfelt apology after being in center of controversy

After ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ contestant Jad Hadid found himself at the centre of controversy and drama in the show, he offered a heartfelt apology.

In the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, host Salman Khan expressed his anger and reprimanded Jad for his inappropriate behavior towards his fellow housemate Bebika Dhurve.

Realising the gravity of his actions, Jad was seen cycling and working out in the garden area, where he took a moment to reflect and offered a heartfelt apology. Jad pleaded for forgiveness from the audience for his actions and indecent gestures towards Bebika.

He humbly bowed down, vowing never to repeat such behaviour and promising to play the game with renewed enthusiasm. Moreover, Jad expressed his gratitude towards Salman for being a guiding light throughout his electrifying and life-changing journey in the Bigg Boss OTT house.

Jad said: “A lot of things happen in a spur, and sometimes you don’t realise what is right and what is wrong. You need someone to tell you and get the third person prospective and I think Salman gave me that point of view. I have now understood what went wrong and will change now on. Please accept my apology my beautiful janta. You will see a new version of mine now on!”

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Amazon introduces new product customisation feature in India
Next article
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Uorfi Javed criticises Manisha Rani for 'forcibly kissing' Abdu Rozik
This May Also Interest You
Technology

NASA's Parker Solar Probe makes 16th close flyby of Sun

Technology

Balu Chaturvedula appointed as India country head of Walmart Global Tech

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Uorfi Javed criticises Manisha Rani for 'forcibly kissing' Abdu Rozik

Technology

Amazon introduces new product customisation feature in India

News

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Raatan Kaaliyan' fuses Punjabi and pop

Technology

Quasar 'clocks' show Universe running 5 times slower soon after Big Bang

Technology

Sun releases strong X-class solar flare, triggers radio blackouts on Earth

Technology

iQOO launches 'Neo 7 Pro' with 20W FlashCharge, 50MP ultra-sensing camera in India

News

Shah Rukh Khan suffers injury during shooting for ‘Jawan’ in US, undergoes surgery

News

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ trailer is all about love, family, drama and laughter

News

Hemant Kher roped in to play manipulative businessman in ‘Pushpa Impossible’

Technology

Mastodon sees 294K increase in active users over weekend: CEO

Technology

Smartwatches may help detect Parkinson's 7 years before symptoms appear

News

Cate Blanchett feels she has to fight for the right to be an artiste while in Australia

Technology

China restricts exports of key materials used to make computer chips

Dialogues

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Dialogues: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s funny dialogues in this twisted love story

News

Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ manages to get only Rs 4 cr on first Monday

News

Ekta Kapoor tore Smriti Irani’s contract days before hiring her for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US