scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar talks about her 'broken family' to Abhishek Malhan

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) On the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, housemate Jiya Shankar finally opened up about her family and the broken home she comes from to her co-housemate Abhishek Malhan.

After the nomination, Jiya had a fight with Avinash Sachdeva. Abhishek was trying to make her understand that she did wrong by nominating her friend.

Jiya burst into tears and said that she wants to play the game for herself as she needs it the most.

Talking about her family, Jiya said that she has a single mother.

Asked if she had a brother, Jiya denied saying that it’s only her mom and she in the family.

Jiya said: “Nobody has lived the life that I’ve. I don’t have a dad and it’s not easy to live with a single mom. I’ve no male in my family, not even a brother. It’s just me and my mom. Things related to Jad affect me because he calls himself my father figure which he isn’t.”

To which, Abhishek added: “You should think from a friendship point of view. Both Avinash and Jad trusted you a lot and you doing this ended everything between you guys.”

This week, the evicted contestant is Aashika Bhatia, who entered with Elvish Yadav as a wildcard.

Born in Surat, Aashika made her acting debut at the age of 9 in the 2009 show ‘Meera’. She was also seen in the show ‘Parvarrish-Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi.

Aashika has also worked with Salman Khan in the film ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ in 2015. She is also a social media influencer.

Currently the show has Elvish, Abhishek, Jiya, Manisha, Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhurve, Avinash and Pooja present.

However, there are reports of Pooja, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, leaving the show doing the rounds on the Internet.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ airs on Jio Cinema.

–IANS

dc/prw

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anjum Fakih on 'KKK 13': Learned to take control of my mental space
Next article
Harry Styles seen with 'Olivia' tattoo months after breakup with Olivia Wilde
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WI v IND: Just give more opportunities to players who haven’t gotten enough in the past, says Aakash Chopra

News

Sofia Vergara called 'rudest woman', accused of forgetting her humble beginning

News

Richa Chadha, William Moseley pictured in London streets while 'Aaina' shoot

News

Ankur Bhatia to break barriers with LGBT role in Sushmita Sen starrer 'Taali'

News

'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence again

News

Ed Sheeran spotted serving hot dogs before sell-out concert

News

Noel Gallagher had black eye, cut face whilst brushing his teeth

News

First look of Abhishek, Saiyami's 'Ghoomer' is inspiring tale of paraplegic sportsperson

News

Harry Styles seen with 'Olivia' tattoo months after breakup with Olivia Wilde

News

Anjum Fakih on 'KKK 13': Learned to take control of my mental space

News

Nikki Sharma adapts local dialect of Varanasi for her character 'Shakti'

News

Anirudh on 'Zinda Banda' from 'Jawan': I was determined to do justice to SRK's stardom

News

Divyanka Tripathi on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Will watch it for Elvish Yadav's 'Systum'

News

Raghava Lawrence first look as Vettaiyan Raja from 'Chandramukhi 2' unveiled

News

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia walk hand-in-hand in Mumbai

News

With 'Shakira' chants, 'Waka Waka' singalong Gerard Pique trolled at nightclub

News

Cardi B's mic-throwing victim says she mistook her for person who threw drink

News

Siddhant Issar undergoes rigorous physical training for his character 'Tarkasur'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US