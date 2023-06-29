scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt calls ‘immature adults’ to the nominated trio Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan and Akanksha Puri

Last night on Bigg Boss OTT 2, the drama was at its peak as Bigg Boss informed the contestants about an important rule that was being broken.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Last night on Bigg Boss OTT 2, the drama was at its peak as Bigg Boss informed the contestants about an important rule that was being broken. Akanksha Puri, Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan, and Jiya Shankar had discussed nominations, which led the makers to nominate the trio as a punishment.

As Jiya and Abhishek tried to apologise to the housemates, Pooja Bhatt took charge to school them about how they seemed delusional after attaining success at a young age.

Pooja also brought up Abhishek’s successful social media career in the conversation, sharing how having 20-30 million followers can make one believe they are on ‘cloud nine’. She added that it’s important to first build character. “I want to tell you young people, who want to become number one and conquer the industry, that develop character. It is not always about talent.

There will be a day when we all will have to nominate each other but we can’t buy honour and dignity, it is earned. Respect had to be earned. Aap logon ka kya hai aaj kal ke generation ka, aap log dekh lete hain 20, 30 million followers, you start seeing yourself on cloud nine. I hope I am alive to see you guys when you are 50.”

Later Pooja was having conversation with Jad, Falaq and Avinash and she called Abhishek, Jiya and Akanksha as immature adults.

