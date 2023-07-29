scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt cast Jiya Shankar as a heroine of the house

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Jiya Shankar has time and again proven herself as the strongest contestant amongst everyone

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss OTT contestant Jiya Shankar has time and again proven herself as the strongest contestant amongst everyone by performing all the tasks fiercely and diligently and gaining appreciation for her outstanding performance.

Renowned director and actor Pooja Bhatt takes charge, turning the activity area into a movie office for auditions. The character board displays various roles like Villain, Heroine, Crowd Ka Hissa, Passing Shot, and more.

Pooja’s task is to select three contestants who will audition for the roles, and then based on their performances throughout the season, she must assign them roles as if they are actors in her upcoming film. However, the ultimate decision lies with the janta, who hold the power to vote for the best fit for each character.

Pooja chooses Jiya as the heroine of the house. She calls her sabse sunder & popular ladki BB house

Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
