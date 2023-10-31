How Salman Khan and a ‘shirt’ helped Bobby Deol bag ‘Race 3’

Bobby Deol, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Animal’, has shared that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had asked him to remove his shirt if the ‘Soldier’ actor wanted to be a part of ‘Race 3’.

Bobby, who is often called ‘Lord Bobby’ on social media, is set to grace the second episode of the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ hosted by director-producer Karan Johar.

Bobby Deol said:“Salman told me that ‘dekh jab mera career theek nahi chal raha tha, main tere bhai ke peeth par chadh gaya tha, main aage badha, main Sanjay Dutt ke peeth par chadh gaya, main aage badha’ (Salman said that when things weren’t going too well for me, I hopped on to your brother’s back, it became better. Then I hopped on to Sanjay Dutt’s back, and things further changed for the good).”

“We call each other mamu, toh maine usko bola, ‘Mamu, toh mujhe tere peeth par chadhne de na’ (I told him let me hop on your back as things are not going too well for me currently). So, then he remembered that and a couple of years later, I got a phone call from him and he said ‘Mamu shirt utarega, I said haan mamu main kuch bhi karunga’ (he asked me if I will remove my shirt for the film, I said yes to it). So, that’s how I got ‘Race 3’”.

Season 8 has opened and it couldn’t get more exciting, as this time, the dynamic deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are set to grace the Koffee couch

‘Koffee with Karan’ Season 8 is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.