8 interesting book-to-screen adaptations; watch literary characters come to life on screen

For those who love seeing their beloved literary characters come to life on screen, here are some book-to-screen adaptations that cater to fans of all genres to keep you occupied.

By Editorial Desk
Tiny Beautiful Things on Disney+ Hotstar

There are days when you wish to read a book and watch a movie or a show at the same time. Bringing the joy of both pleasures in one, Disney+ Hotstar now streams ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’, based on the best-selling collection by renowned author Cheryl Strayed. Season 1 of the series starring Kathryn Hahn and Sarah Pidgeon follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn) a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.

Murder On The Orient Express

The movie follows renowned detective Hercule Poirot as he attempts to solve what would become one of the most infamous crimes in history.

Death On The Nile

Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer after a couple’s honeymoon is cut tragically short.

Hidden Figures

The film recounts the vital history of a team of black female mathematicians at NASA, who helped the USA win the space race against the Soviet Union.

The Princess Diaries

Mia learns that her deceased father was the crown prince of the Principality of Genovia. As heir to the throne, her grandmother insists that she become the ruler.

The Devil Wears Prada

Andy’s boss Miranda Priestly makes her life a living hell with sarcasm and insults. She has to hold on to this job for a year to land her dream job.

Alice in Wonderland

Nineteen-year-old Alice returns to the magical world, where she reunites with her old friends and learns of her true destiny.

The Fault in Our Stars

Hazel and Augustus are teenagers who meet and fall in love at a cancer support group as the relationship takes them on the journey of a lifetime.

Tiny Beautiful Things

A woman whose marriage is on its last legs, whose daughter barely talks to her, and whose writing career is non-existent, takes up a job as an advice columnist.

Catch the highly anticipated book adaptation of ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ on Disney+ Hotstar

