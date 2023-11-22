‘Chernobyl’ music composer Sam Slater gives original score to ‘The Railway Men’

Two-time Grammy Award-winning Sam Slater, of ‘Joker’ and ‘Chernobyl’ fame, was roped in to produce the score for ‘The Railway Men’. Debutant director Shiv Rawail said: “The Railway Men and Chernobyl have one thing in common and that’s Sam Slater, the music producer! We were very clear that the Original Score of The Railway Men should be immersive and gripping.”

“We were really keen to creatively collaborate with Sam for this and it eventually worked out.”

Shiv added: “Sam got the brief in an instant and he was really invested in The Railway Men. He wanted to capture the emotions that people went through in his score. When you are emotionally attached to this degree, one can produce something incredible and we are thankful to Sam for elevating the experience of watching The Railway Men! He is a genius.”

Netflix and YRF’s series features a stellar ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Juhi Chawla, Mandira Bedi, among others.