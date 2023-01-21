scorecardresearch
'Cobra Kai' renewed for sixth and final season at Netflix

'Cobra Kai', a sequel to the series 'The Karate Kid' will end with Season 6 on Netflix

By News Bureau

‘Cobra Kai’, a sequel to the series ‘The Karate Kid’ will end with Season 6 on Netflix, the creators announced.

“Reacquainting the world with ‘The Karate Kid’ universe has been our humble honour. Making ‘Cobra Kai’ has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members.”

“It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing a new generation of underdogs. We’ve never once taken this opportunity for granted,” said creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg in a written statement, reports ‘Variety’.

“Our day one goal with ‘Cobra Kai’ has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement,” the note continues.

“The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of ‘Cobra Kai’. While this may be a bittersweet day for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger. This fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more ‘Karate Kid’ stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai Never Dies.”

Starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, ‘Cobra Kai’ takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament in “Karate Kid” and continues the never-ending conflict between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence.

The series is written and executive produced by Heald, Hurwitz and Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Westbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Macchio and Zabka also serve as executive producers. The first five seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.

Premier League: Arsenal strengthen title bid by signing Trossard from Brighton
Kangana Ranaut mortgaged her properties while making 'Emergency'
