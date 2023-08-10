David Harbour already looking beyond 'Stranger Things' after end of Season 5

Actor David Harbour, who is well known for his role as police officer Jim Hopper in ‘Stranger Things’, has said that he is already looking to the future after completing his time in the ‘Upside Down’.

According to Deadline, in an interview with the Insider, the 48-year old actor said: “The first year of ‘Stranger Things’, I remember having a discussion with a publicist and her saying, ‘Maybe you don’t want to be associated with the show so much,’ and I was like, ‘Why? I love this show. I love the character. And I do love the show. And I do love the character. But I don’t want to be just that character. I don’t want to be just that guy.”

David has been in Hollywood for a long time, but never became as big a name until he starred in the sci-fi horror series which suddenly skyrocketed his reputation, and gave him immense fame and success. Though late in his career, ‘Stranger Things’ earned him two Emmy Awards nominations, a Golden Globe nod and a win at the Critics Choice Television Award.

Talking about his late achievement, Harbour said: “I have always been waiting for the main roles. My 20s never worked for me. For guys like me, we’re always waiting to be 40, even when we’re, like, 19. We’re waiting for the hairline to go. Those are the guys that I admired growing up, and those are the guys I wanted to emulate.”

David later went on to draw parallels with George Clooney, as he was another actor who achieved his success late before becoming the household name that he is today.

“I think about George Clooney leaving ‘ER’. Now we just see him as George Clooney,” he continued. “But there was a time when it was, The guy from ‘ER’ is doing a movie with Nicole Kidman.”

“I’m trying to navigate some of that, and it’s tricky because you don’t want to s*** on the people that love you for this thing that you did that you also love. But at the same time, you kind of want to leave the nest. I got more in me. I got different stuff in me, and I want you guys to see that. I don’t want people yelling ‘Hopper’ on the street every five minutes for the rest of my life,” he added.

Indeed, the actor had begun to look to the future a while back only as he has gained a good strong reputation ever since ‘Stranger Things’ with films such as ‘Violent Night’, ‘Hellboy’, ‘Black Widow’, ‘No Sudden Move’ with his latest film being ‘Gran Turismo’.