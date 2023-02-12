scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor: ‘DDLJ’ has been the defining film of our generation

Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen in Netflix's documentary 'The Romantics', said that 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' has been the "defining film of our generation."

By News Bureau

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who will be seen in Netflix’s documentary ‘The Romantics’ based on legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, said that the iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ has been the “defining film of our generation.”

‘The Romantics’ will see Ranbir, talk about how Aditya Chopra directed the all-time blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) that gave shape to Indian pop culture.

“DDLJ has been the defining film of our generation! I can’t even tell you that feeling is still alive inside me. It Influenced the way I dressed. It influenced the way I spoke to a girl. It influenced how I was with my parents. Everything!” said Ranbir Kapoor in a new video.

From Aamir Khan to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji to Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, the mega-stars and icons of Hindi cinema have come together and spoken about Yash Chopra and YRF’s contribution to Indian cinema in upcoming documentary.

‘The Romantics’ has been directed by Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of ‘Indian Matchmaking’ and ‘Never Have I Ever’.

This four-part docu-series will also feature 35 leading personalities from the film industry, who have closely worked with YRF through its 50-year glorious existence. Interestingly, the reclusive head of the iconic Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra, has also recorded his first on-camera interview for ‘The Romantics’. Hearing him speak about YRF and the Hindi film industry in this docu-series is something most people didn’t see coming and has caused quite the excitement within the fraternity.

Netflix will release ‘The Romantics’ on February 14, 2023, as a tribute to Yash Chopra.

