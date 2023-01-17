scorecardresearch
'Dear Ishq' trailer promises dramatic romance of an author and an editor

By News Bureau

The trailer of the upcoming streaming show ‘Dear Ishq’ was unveiled on Tuesday. With its length of under a minute, the trailer sets the tone of the story with a feud between a best-selling romance writer and an employee of a publishing house.

Set against the backdrop of an Indian publishing house, the show presents a tale of love, a journey with complex emotions, and at the crux of it, a story of two completely opposite personalities, who walk this simple journey of life, unknowingly falling for each other.

The show stars Sehban Azim as bestselling author Abhimanyu Razdan and actress Niyati Fatnani as literary editor, Asmita Roy.

Talking about his character, actor Sehban Azim said: “I play Abhimanyu Razdan, a self-made man who’s quite successful at his early age. The blue-eyed boy of Indian publishing. Known for his best-selling romance novels. He’s drunk on his success not at all a quintessential guy, he’s rather callous and egoistic. He isn’t anything like the emotional and sensitive men he writes about in his novels but quite the opposite and that’s the most interesting part about my character. It’s an absolute delight to have Atif Khan as my Director. I love the vision and the details he brings-in to Abhimanyu and the story.”

The show has been directed by Atif Khan and produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik, Beyond Dreams Entertainment Private Limited.

Actress Niyati Fatnani said: “Asmita Roy is a Bengali girl who is an award winning literary editor. She is an honest, talented girl and is a fan of classic writers and storytellers like Premchand, Rabindranath Tagore etc. She is a very today woman who is independent and will voice out her opinions and will not tolerate injustice of any kind. Which is why she openly disregards the new generation writers and their stories as she finds such stories are very superficial and having no depth or not giving any useful message to readers.”

The show, which also stars Kunal Verma, Vikas Grover, Kishwer Merchant, Jyoti B. Banerjee, Puneet Tejwani, Roma Bali, Beena Mukherjee, Buneet Kapoor and Kaveri Ghosh, is set to air on January 26, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.

