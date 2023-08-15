Adah Sharma, Prem and Vaibhav Tatwawadi flag off The Independence Day Bike Rally

Patriotism, brotherhood and one man on a mission to protect his country at all costs. Grabbing audience eyeballs with their engaging performances and evoking the spirit of brotherhood and patriotism, Disney+ Hotstar’s Commando’s Prem, Adah Sharma and Vaibhav Tatwawadi celebrate Independence Day in style. Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and directed and created by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Commando is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The three talented actors, visited an Independence Day Bike rally, in the city today. With over 250 bikers, Prem, Adah and Vaibhav were super enthusiastic and enjoyed the spirit of patriotism on this celebrated day!

Talking about this Prem said, “I am super elated to have been an integral part of this bike rally on Independence Day. Just like my character Commando Virat, I thoroughly enjoyed basking in the spirit of brotherhood and patriotism.I am honored to be here and would like to wish every Indian, A Happy Independence Day.”

Talking about this Adah Sharma said, “Kicking off this bike rally was a fun experience and to witness a group of over 200 plus passionate bikers felt incredible. Just like Bhavna Reddy and Commando Virat’s camaraderie in the series, I enjoyed being a part of the hustle and unity amongst the biker community here, on Independence day.”

Talking about this Vaibhav Tatwawadi said, “Playing the role of a Commando has been an honor. The spirit of patriotism in my character, Commando Kshitij, was soaring high till the very end and being here today makes me nostalgic. Flagging off this bike rally with Prem and Adah was a fun-filled experience.”

Witness this power-packed action series, Commando, streaming now only on Disney+ Hotstar!