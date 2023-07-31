scorecardresearch
Divyanka Tripathi on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Will watch it for Elvish Yadav's 'Systum'

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Known for her stint in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, actress Divyanka Tripathi, has revealed that she is not following ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, adding that she will watch it for Elvish Yadav.

Hailing from Gurugram, Haryana, YouTuber and social media influencer, Elvish has entered the house as a wildcard.

Elvish’s entry into the ‘BB OTT2’ house as a wildcard was a highly anticipated and exhilarating moment for both the viewers and the other housemates.

From the moment he stepped foot into the house, it was evident that Elvish had a clear agenda – to challenge the established system of the game and create a new narrative.

“Systum Hila Dunga” Elvish’s most famous line made a viral headline throughout the internet. Fans and followers of the show started using “System Hila Dunga!” in their daily conversations, and it even sparked numerous memes and fan-made content on social media.

Divyanka was recently spotted by the paparazzi, where she talked about the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. She looked her gorgeous best in a black dress.

In a candid conversation when paps informed her about Elvish, and his famous ‘Systum’, Divyanka said: “I haven’t been following the show a lot, but since you guys say it is this interesting, I will now follow the show only for Elvish’s systum!”

“When I get interesting information on who is performing well on the show, then I watch and follow that particular contestant,” she said.

In tonight’s episode, Elvish will take the first step to talk to Bebika Dhurve, who has been upset about the last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.

Elvish will say: “I want to maintain our friendship, and that you don’t ignore me. I loved it when we used to have a fun chit chat with each other. If you ever need me, I am there.”

During a confrontation, Avinash Sachdev will also get emotional thinking of his early days in Mumbai.

There will be a room of dilemma, as the last nomination task of the season will be set in the activity area, where contestants in pair have to select one name out of two given. The choices will surely be tough, but will prove loyalty and friendship.

As the finale comes close, it will surely bring more twists and turns for the housemates, and guaranteed entertainment, drama and a lot of fun to the audience.

The show streams on JioCinemas.

