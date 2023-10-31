‘Diwali’ from Tara Sutaria-starrer ‘Apurva’ is a go-to love anthem

Dishing out a great love song prior to the coming of Diwali, actress Tara Sutaria’s upcoming movie ‘Apurva’ has unleashed its new single ‘Diwali’. An extremely melodic and romantic song, ‘Diwali’ is the go-to romance love anthem with its beautiful lights and soulful melodies.

Singer-composer Vishal Mishra has dished out a solid performance, as his vocals shine brilliantly with his composition.

A typical Bollywood romance masala flair ‘Diwali’ exudes a passionate, heartfelt, and very real love, though it is also extremely misleading as it is just showcasing the rainbow sparkle before the bleak darkness of the film actually comes.

Musically, it is produced extremely well, the instrumentation is very well done, and the composition fuses in both pop and folk thus making it a very mainstream song.

Packed with powerful and enchanting visuals, ‘Diwali’ celebrates both the festival of lights with sincerity, as well as perfectly misleads the viewers and listeners into believing that ‘Apurva’ is a very typical romance film if they haven’t seen the trailer.

Featuring Tara Sutaria and Dhairya Karwa, the song has been sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics co-penned by him and Kaushal Kishore.

Talking about the song, Vishal said: “The ‘Diwali’ song from ‘Apurva’ is a celebration of love and new beginnings as it lightens your life like Diwali. I hope the song resonates with everyone and becomes one of their favorite ‘Love Anthem’.”

The film’s director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat spoke of the song and its importance in the film.

The director shared: “Though the film is intense at its core, ‘Apurva’ is a complete entertainer. It combines romance, action, along with a strong storyline. The ‘Diwali’ song intricately weaves the narrative of the film a night before everything changes for Apurva.”

Apurva is the story of an ordinary girl who falls in love, gets married, and wants to later surprise her beau with a visit when suddenly, a couple of robbers attack the bus she is on and kidnap her.

Set in one of the most dangerous places in India — Chambal, the movie is a survival thriller and also stars Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav.

‘Apurva’will begin streaming from November 15 only on Disney+ Hotstar.