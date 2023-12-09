Saturday, December 9, 2023
OTTNews

Elnaaz Norouzi’s 'Woah’ fuses club music with middle eastern music

Elnaaz Norouzi, has released her second single titled 'Woah', a vibrant and peppy number.

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who is known for her work in ‘Sacred Games’ and the International Emmy-winning series ‘Tehran’, has released her second single titled ‘Woah’, a vibrant and peppy number. Sonically, the track includes elements of the middle east, club music and synths.

The actress shared that the track portrays a confident and self-assured girl who recognises her desirability and embraces herself.

Speaking about the same, the actress shared: “For my second song, the inspiration stemmed from the desire to incorporate elements of Indian and Middle Eastern sounds, reflecting my identity. Despite singing primarily in English, I aimed to infuse cultural influences. The goal was to create a vibrant club track that resonates with my love for dancing, showcasing it as one of my strengths. Collaborating with producers in LA and Germany , we worked collectively to craft the beats.”

Talking about the motive of the song, the actress further mentioned: “Personally, I’m passionate about empowering women, and having evolved into a strong woman myself, I understand the journey from lacking self-confidence despite early exposure to the limelight as a model at 14. ‘Woah’ now allows me to proudly showcase my confidence and serves as a source of empowerment for other girls who may relate to the journey of self-discovery and confidence-building.”

