Elvish Yadav emerges as Week 8 winner, breaks ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ ‘Systum’

The match-up between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan has brought the house down, though Elvish has emerged as the winner of week eight

By Agency News Desk
Elvish Yadav emerges as Week 8 winner, breaks ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ ‘Systum’
Elvish Yadav | Bigg Boss OTT 2

The match-up between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan has brought the house down, though Elvish has emerged as the winner of week eight, breaking the Boss meter. Both the contestants have performed very well so far, but this time, it was Elvish’s victory.

Ahead of the grand finale, Elvish has broken the ‘Systum’ of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ altogether, as his Elvish Army heeded his appeal to give him victory, garnering him over 50 million views on Instagram.

The game is not over yet, as there are still two days left, and while Abhishek’s own camp is very strong which has created great division among fans of the reality show, Elvish’s own chances at winning the great game have now increased as this Week 8 contestant was a big factor.

Before that, a bunch of drama had unfolded on the show as Abhishek had just ignored Elvish, berating him by saying he’s a wild card, and he will never lose against a wild card. Even if he does lose, he will never consider a wild card a winner, ever.

This statement did not go down well with Elvish who told Pooja Bhatt about it and she encouraged him to move forward and not downplay her advice. It would seem that Elvish indeed did heed her advice which has now given him an advantage over his competitor.

After this win, Elvish went so far as to say that with this he has already won, now he just needs to get the trophy which he will. The Elvish Army is full on supporting him, saying that his relentless zeal to win will once again break the ‘Systum’ and he will become the ‘Ultimate Boss’.

Still, it is anyone’s game right now as Abhishek is still a very strong competitor, and this loss may not fully deter him.

To watch who nabs the trophy in the grand finale on August 14, viewers can tune into ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ on JioCinema.

Entertainment Today

