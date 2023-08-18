scorecardresearch
Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav meets Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav met  the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence on Friday after taking home the trophy.

By Agency News Desk

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav met  the Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence on Friday after taking home the trophy.

A photograph was shared by the CM shared on X, formerly called Twitter. He congratulated Elvish on his big win. In the image, Khattar is seen greeting Elvish with a bouquet of flowers. Elvish is seen dressed in an all-blue coloured sweat suit.

The CM captioned in Hindi: “The power of Haryanvis continue in every field. Met the winner @ElvishYadav of Bigg Boss OTT-2 today at Sant Kabir Kutir (Chief Minister’s residence).

“Big congratulations to him for winning the show and best wishes for her bright future,” he added.

Elvish became the first wildcard contestant in the history of ‘Bigg Boss’ to win the show. Elvish entered the show in its 4th week.

It was a close contest between Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan as the two have cultivated a huge fan following for themselves with Elvish’s army also crashing down the ‘Bigg Boss’ ‘Systum’ at one point of the show with their voting.

As the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, Elvish took home the cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs.

Apart from Elvish and Abhishek, the top 5 in the Salman Khan-hosted show included Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani.

After coming out, Elvish engaged in a candid live chat with reality TV star Manu Punjabi and clarified that the girl giving interviews wasn’t his girlfriend.

Spilling beans on his relationship, Elvish clarified that the girl giving interviews wasn’t his girlfriend.

He revealed his feelings for a girl from Punjab, who chooses to remain private and away from social media. Reflecting on his entry into ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Elvish revealed that he had questioned whether a wildcard entry could win. Motivated by the makers’ affirmation, he aimed to make history, a goal he successfully achieved.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
