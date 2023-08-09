scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

Elvish Yadav vs Abhishek Malhan online public war rages on as ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ nears its end

Contestants Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan have emerged as the biggest fan favourites, with online polls going on, leaving it to the public

By Agency News Desk
Elvish Yadav vs Abhishek Malhan online public war rages on as ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ nears its end
Elvish Yadav on Bigg Boss OTT 2

The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house is all set to conclude itself in a grand fashion, bringing with it all the drama, thrills, suspense and excitement that it can. In the midst of all that, contestants Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan have emerged as the biggest fan favourites, with online polls going on, leaving it to the public, who will be the BOSS between these two.

Every contestant gaining access to the ‘Ticket to the Finale’ was part of their own ‘Systum’ be it Abhishek, Elvish, or Jad Hadid, Bebika Dhruve or Avinash Sachdev. But their systems got broken, and only Elvish and Abhishek are now the finalists.

Both the contestants won the hearts of audiences due to their grounded and respectful, but tough attitude, zeal to win, not talking smack, obeying the rules and displaying all the attributes which determines who will be the winner in ‘Big Boss’.

Regardless of who will emerge victorious on the end of the line, both have been given the title of ‘BOSS’ with the Janta, and they are heavily divided as camps are split into ‘ElvishTheBoss’ and ‘AbhishekTheBoss’ on social media.

If online polls were the only thing to determine the victor, it would seem the show would be unlikely to end as they were the two contestants to garner the least amount of hate. People have gone on to comment that these two contestants may have just broken the whole ‘Systum’ and maybe there is an entirely new system coming to place.

Abhishek and Elvish did not just audiences but even their fellow contestants as Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar had also praise them early on respectively, with Pooja Bhatt calling Abhishek a ‘strong and determined individual’ while Jiya had called Elvish a ‘grounded, passionate, strong willed person’.

The show has seen a lot of guests coming up including Mahesh Bhatt , Raftaar and Mahira Sharma. With the grand finale coming up, new guests can surely be expected, but who?

To watch these developments and who emerges as the ‘BOSS’, audiences can tune into ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streaming exclusively on JioCinema.

5
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
‘Gadar 2’ Vs ‘Jailer’: Box office battle seems tough, gripped with uncertainty
Next article
ODI Men's World Cup: India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad officially rescheduled to October 14
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Nottingham Forest sign USA goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal on four-year deal

Lyrics

B Praak – Allah De Bandeya Song Lyrics starring Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin

Health & Lifestyle

Particulate air pollution growing risk for early CVD death, disability: Study

Technology

YouTube testing new 'For You' section on channel homepages

News

Fans buzz with speculation as SRK's new video goes viral

Sports

ODI Men's World Cup: India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad officially rescheduled to October 14

News

‘Gadar 2’ Vs ‘Jailer’: Box office battle seems tough, gripped with uncertainty

News

Megan Fox to make her transition to poetry in new book ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’

News

Shilpa Shetty to IGT's 'Botlab Dynamics': You have written history in the sky

News

Initially agitated by idea of love, Vijay Deverakonda has come to embrace it

Technology

Country's next-gen creator economy set to thrive on YouTube: India head

Technology

Nvidia unveils new chip for accelerated computing, generative AI

Sports

ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill rises to fifth spot, Ishan Kishan jumps nine places

Technology

India’s Chandrayaan-3 gets more closer to the moon

News

Real or fake: Pooja Bhatt's phone on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' stirs a conversation

Dialogues

Taali Dialogues: Sushmita Sen’s inspiring dialogues as a transgender Shree Gauri Sawant

News

Mohit Raina is on a mission to rescue a girl in strife-torn Syria in 'The Freelancer' trailer

Sports

UP Warriorz's off-season camp a great touch point for coaches to help players get better, says Lisa Sthalekar

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US