F Gary Gray: I love this genre because it lets me unleash my imagination

In the realm of high-stakes heist films, ‘Lift’ stands out for its gripping narrative and the unparalleled collaboration between actor Kevin Hart and director F Gary Gray. As the film prepares to take audiences on a thrilling ride, it’s the unique synergy between Hart and Gray that becomes a focal point, adding an extra layer of excitement to this action-packed adventure.

Talking about his affinity towards directing heist movies, Gray said, “I love this genre because it lets me unleash my imagination with cutting-edge technology, draw inspiration from diverse global cultures and experiences, and keeps my love for learning new things fired up. I also love the opportunity to assemble a great ensemble cast, and working with tools that make me feel like a big kid in a futuristic toy store adds an extra layer of excitement to the process.”

The first meeting Kevin Hart in person led Gray to take the call that would ultimately shape the course of ‘Lift.’ The actor’s excitement to transition from comedic roles to grounded action characters was palpable during their sit-down.

“Working with Kevin is like getting paid to hang out with your favourite cousin who has your back. We’re all about the thrill of taking on challenges together and enjoying every step of the journey. When you’ve got a great partner like Kevin, there’s no limit to what you can do,” Gray emphasises, reflecting on bringing ‘Lift’ to life together.

As ‘Lift’ prepares to soar onto screens, the collaboration between Kevin Hart and F Gary Gray becomes a captivating story within itself. Their shared commitment, positive demeanour and love for challenges not only shaped the film but also created a formidable team, transcending the screen and leaving an indelible mark on the world of filmmaking. ‘Lift’ promises not just a mid-flight heist but a cinematic experience fuelled by the magic of collaboration between two industry powerhouses.

F Gary Gray’s ‘Lift’ is about an international heist crew, led by Cyrus Whitaker (Kevin Hart), who race to lift $500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.