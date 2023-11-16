scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeOTTNews

‘Freelancer’ Mohit Raina returns to save Aliya in ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’

Mohit Raina is all set to return to accomplish the mission of saving Aliya in ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’, which is set to stream from December 15.

By Agency News Desk
‘Freelancer’ Mohit Raina returns to save Aliya in ‘The Freelancer The Conclusion’ _pic courtesy news agency
‘Freelancer’ Mohit Raina returns to save Aliya in ‘The Freelancer The Conclusion’ _pic courtesy news agency

Actor Mohit Raina is all set to return to accomplish the mission of saving Aliya in ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’, which is set to stream from December 15.

Talking about the series, Mohit said: “Avinash Kamath’s character graph has grown with each episode as he experiences a turmoil of his own. Season 1 was received well by the audiences and my character was widely appreciated by all.”

“It was the first time I explored something like this and I am glad the audiences thoroughly enjoyed it and are in for a nail biting extraction mission as Avinash is all set to roll in action with The Freelancer: The Conclusion,” he added.

The series also stars Anupam Kher, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others.

Anupam added: “Dr Khan is a very thought-through character and he has various layers to his personality. It’s another Neeraj Pandey gem that the audiences have loved and appreciated.”

“With the first part, viewers witness Aliya’s struggle and with The Freelancer: The Conclusion, it is time to take the audiences on the extraction mission as Avinash Kamath risks it all and enters the war-struck zone to rescue Aliya. I am sure the fast-paced action and gripping suspense, will leave audiences at the edge of their seats,” he added.

“It’s great to know that the first four episodes of ‘The Freelancer’ have received so much appreciation and love from the audiences for the scale and performances. With ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’ audiences will be taken through the thrilling journey of Alia and Avinash culminating in an exciting finish!” Producer Shital Bhatia said about the series.

‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’ will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Koffee with Karan’ Season 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals Raha looks like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt says only Bebo feels so
Next article
43 years on, memories of Malayalam actor Jayan still lingers
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US