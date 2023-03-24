‘Gaslight’ director Pavan Kirpalani says Sara and Saif do have similarities!

Who do you suspect when everyone’s the suspect? Introducing the royal world of deep dark secrets, a murder mystery and a classic whodunit. Disney+ Hotstar is all set to launch their upcoming psychological thriller Gaslight. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Tips Films Ltd. and Akshai Puri, 12th Street Entertainment and directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film releases on 31st March, 2023 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The mind-bending, edge-of-the-seat thriller is helmed by Sara Ali Khan along with Vikrant Massey, Chitrangda Singh, Akshay Oberoi, Rahul Dev amongst others.

Being the wonderful actress that she is, Sara constantly aspires to put her best foot forward and is very passionate about her craft. Director Pavan Kirpalani has worked with versatile actor Saif Ali Khan in the past and talks about how Sara is no different from her supremely talented father. Pavan had amazing things to say about the father-daughter duo!

Talking about it, Pavan Kirpalani said, “They (Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan) fully give into the vision of the film and keep pushing for excellence on all fronts. Another common thing they share is their humour and their whimsical attitude. It’s been great fun collaborating with both of them.”

Join Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in this much-awaited psychological thriller Gaslight on March 31, only on Disney+ Hotstar.