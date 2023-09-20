Gaurav Pandey on ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’: There was great exchange of energy on sets

Actor Gaurav Pandey, who is all geared up for the release of inspiring comedy ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’, opened up about his character, and called the experience of shooting this film “pure magic”.

‘Tumse Na Ho Payega’ is a fun light-hearted take on the modern-day challenges faced by today’s youth, and their dilemma in standing up to these ‘rules’ laid by the society we live in, to instead follow their own path and dreams.

Standing up to society’s “log kya kahenge” attitude are a group of young friends in the movie led by Ishwak and Gaurav Pandey. It seamlessly weaves humour into various facets of life, from corporate satire to situational comedy, making it universally relatable.

The pressure of being the perfect one often weighs too heavy on a person and you just want to break free. And that’s where Gaurav’s (Ishwak Singh) story begins – getting out of the corporate grind and pursuing what he wants.

It is a relatable slice of life story set against the backdrop of two best friends who want to define their own success as they deal with what every aunty in their society is talking about.

Gaurav plays the character of Sharad Malhotra. Sharad’s journey is all about ditching the ordinary and chasing dreams. It’s a rollercoaster of passion, effort, and self-belief.

Talking about his character, Gaurav said: “I portray the character of Sharad, and his journey unfolds as that of an ordinary man. At the outset, he leads a routine life with a 9 to 5 job—mundane and uneventful, much like it is for many.”

“However, as the film progresses, he discovers a newfound passion, an aspiration to carve something meaningful out of his life. The experience that I had shooting this film was nothing less than pure magic. A lot of my friends too are involved in this film,” he shared.

He further said: “It was almost like a family while we were on the sets, we all had such a great time, there was such a great exchange of energy. All of us were having such a great time it did not feel like we were at work, we were looking forward to going on the sets and shooting for this film.”

“It was one of those films where you just know that it’s special. Working on this film was one of the best experiences I’ve had so far,” added Gaurav.

It is a fresh and satirical approach to convey to the youth of India: “Find the courage to follow your heart and define your own success,” and bringing this story to life is the ensemble cast of Ishwak, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi and Meghna Malik.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and directed by Abhishek Sinha, it is produced by Star Studios, RSVP, Roy Kapur Films, Earthsky Pictures Production.

It will streaming from September 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.